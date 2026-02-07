Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $290.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMD. CICC Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $290.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.11.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $208.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.85. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $267.08. The stock has a market cap of $339.84 billion, a PE ratio of 78.66, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,876.78. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $4,107,972.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,686,940.60. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,034,173. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.