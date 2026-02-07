MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MTN Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 24,228 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 17,033 shares.The stock last traded at $11.04 and had previously closed at $11.54.

MTN Group Stock Up 2.8%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41.

MTN Group Company Profile

MTN Group (OTCMKTS: MTNOY) is a multinational telecommunications company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. Founded in the mid-1990s as Mobile Telephone Networks, the company has grown into one of the largest mobile network operators serving consumers, businesses and governments across Africa and the Middle East. MTN is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and also trades over‑the‑counter in the United States under the symbol MTNOY.

The company’s core activities include mobile voice and data services, fixed‑line and broadband offerings, and enterprise solutions such as cloud, connectivity and managed services.

