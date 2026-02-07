Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Issues Earnings Results

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.26), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Ares Management had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 9.41%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Ares Management’s conference call:

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares reported record scale — AUM topped $622 billion , 2025 fundraising reached a record $113 billion (Q4 $36B), and FPAUM rose 32% to $385 billion, driving management fees, FRE and after‑tax realized income per share each up >20% year‑over‑year.

, 2025 fundraising reached a record (Q4 $36B), and FPAUM rose 32% to $385 billion, driving management fees, FRE and after‑tax realized income per share each up >20% year‑over‑year. The board declared a 20% year‑over‑year increase to the Q1 2026 common dividend of $1.35 per share, payable March 31, reflecting management’s confidence in cash flow and realizations.

year‑over‑year increase to the Q1 2026 common dividend of per share, payable March 31, reflecting management’s confidence in cash flow and realizations. Management expects margin and revenue tailwinds from the GCP acquisition , investments in digital infrastructure/data centers and back‑office AI initiatives, guiding 2026 FRE margins toward the high end of its annual target and anticipating the data‑center business will flip to positive FRE.

, investments in digital infrastructure/data centers and back‑office AI initiatives, guiding 2026 FRE margins toward the high end of its annual target and anticipating the data‑center business will flip to positive FRE. Company highlights strong portfolio fundamentals — private credit loan‑to‑value near ~40%, improving interest coverage, low and stable non‑accruals, essentially zero net realized losses in U.S. direct lending, and double‑digit EBITDA growth across key strategies, supporting earnings resilience.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE ARES opened at $130.74 on Friday. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $110.63 and a 52-week high of $195.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.98 and a 200-day moving average of $165.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Key Headlines Impacting Ares Management

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 192.27%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Ares Management this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 56,257 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $8,846,975.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 590,000 shares of company stock worth $90,653,808 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 708.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 230.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Ares Management by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $178.00 price objective on Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Ares Management from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ares Management from $222.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ares Management

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.