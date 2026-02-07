Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The life sciences company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. Illumina had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 19.57%.The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.050-5.200 EPS.

Illumina beat Q4 expectations with $1.16B in revenue, delivered 20% clinical consumables growth ex‑China in Q4 , expanded non‑GAAP operating margin and returned roughly $740M to shareholders via buybacks.

Illumina beat Q4 expectations with $1.16B in revenue, delivered , expanded non‑GAAP operating margin and returned roughly $740M to shareholders via buybacks. High‑throughput momentum: the company placed >100 NovaSeq X systems in Q4 (active install base ~890), total sequencing output grew >30% YoY, and conversion to NovaSeq X is largely complete for research customers, driving consumables pull‑through.

High‑throughput momentum: the company placed >100 NovaSeq X systems in Q4 (active install base ~890), total sequencing output grew >30% YoY, and conversion to NovaSeq X is largely complete for research customers, driving consumables pull‑through. Strategic expansion into multi‑omics and data/software: closed the SomaLogic acquisition (upfront $350M), launched BioInsight and the Billion Cell Atlas , and announced initial pharma collaborations (AstraZeneca, Merck, Eli Lilly).

Strategic expansion into multi‑omics and data/software: closed the acquisition (upfront $350M), launched and the , and announced initial pharma collaborations (AstraZeneca, Merck, Eli Lilly). 2026 outlook is modestly positive but mixed: guidance of $4.5–$4.6B (2%–4% organic ex‑China) and EPS $5.05–$5.20 (includes $0.18 SomaLogic dilution) while China export restrictions, tariff headwinds (~205 bps impact) and expected mid‑to‑high single‑digit research declines pose risks.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $119.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Illumina has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $155.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45.

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore set a $150.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In related news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 323 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $43,957.07. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,241.83. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 113.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at $621,000. CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Illumina by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 59,645 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 19,618 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

