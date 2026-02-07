Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Insider Sells $143,527.68 in Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) insider Surya Gummadi sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $143,527.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,741.46. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of CTSH opened at $77.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.15 and a 12 month high of $90.82.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.56%.Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.700 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,806,918 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $149,974,000 after purchasing an additional 57,428 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 8th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on CTSH

Key Cognizant Technology Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cognizant Technology Solutions this week:

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.