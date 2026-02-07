Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Insider Sells $143,527.68 in Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) insider Surya Gummadi sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $143,527.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,741.46. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of CTSH opened at $77.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.15 and a 12 month high of $90.82.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.56%.Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.700 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,806,918 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $149,974,000 after purchasing an additional 57,428 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 8th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.78.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and raised FY2026 outlook — Cognizant reported Q4 revenue of $5.33B and EPS $1.35, topped estimates and set FY2026 EPS guidance of $5.56–$5.70, which underpins the market rally. Cognizant tops Q4 forecasts, rebounds on upbeat 2026 guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Record bookings and AI deal momentum — Management cited trailing‑12‑month bookings of $28.4B, 28 large deals in 2025 (including ~$500M “mega‑deals”) and strong AI demand as drivers of revenue visibility. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Bookings
- Positive Sentiment: Partnership to accelerate AI in healthcare and operations — Cognizant teamed with Palantir (Foundry + AIP) to integrate with TriZetto healthcare platforms and enterprise ops, reinforcing the company’s AI‑builder strategy and addressable market. Cognizant partners with Palantir
- Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns & dividend hike — Management announced ~$1.6B of capital returns for 2026 (including $1B buybacks) and raised the quarterly dividend to $0.33, which supports valuation and buyback‑driven EPS accretion. Cognizant Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst price‑target increases — RBC and Morgan Stanley raised price targets (RBC to $88; Morgan Stanley to $82), signaling some sell‑side support for the stock after the results. Price target raises
- Neutral Sentiment: Q1 / FY detail available but execution watch remains — Management gave Q1 revenue near $5.4B and reiterated FY revenue growth bands (4–6.5%); useful guidance but investors will watch margin and booking conversion. Cognizant forecasts annual revenue above estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call materials published — Full transcript and slides are available for investors who want to drill into vertical performance, bookings cadence and margin assumptions. Q4 2025 earnings call transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/bull writeups on valuation — Several pieces (Zacks, others) argue value/growth upside given forward P/E and margin leverage; helpful for longer‑term conviction but not immediate market drivers. Zacks: Why Cognizant is a Top Value Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Insider sale disclosed — Director Surya Gummadi sold 1,728 shares at about $83.06; small relative to holdings and buybacks but sometimes watched by investors as a mild negative signal. SEC Filing: Insider Sale
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.
Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.
