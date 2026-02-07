Linde PLC $LIN Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 62 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Linde by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 77 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.
Linde Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $448.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $209.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $387.78 and a 12 month high of $486.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $431.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $530.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a $501.00 target price on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Mizuho set a $525.00 target price on Linde in a research note on Friday. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.56.
Linde News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Linde this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates: adjusted EPS $4.20 (vs. $4.18 consensus) and revenue $8.76B (+6% YoY), showing margin resilience and underlying demand. Businesswire: Linde Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Full-year operating profit reported at $8.9B, indicating solid profitability for 2025. Gasworld: Linde reports full year operating profit of $8.9bn
- Positive Sentiment: Company cites record backlog and restructuring initiatives as drivers of steady growth and the 2026 outlook (EPS target $17.40–$17.90). MSN: Linde sees another year of steady growth as Q4 results beat forecasts
- Neutral Sentiment: Management set FY2026 EPS guidance at $17.40–$17.90 and Q1 at $4.20–$4.30 — roughly in line with consensus but tight to the low side of estimates, leaving little upside surprise potential. Linde FY2026 guidance (slide deck)
- Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan reaffirmed a “neutral” rating with a $455 price target (only modest upside from current levels), signaling limited near-term analyst-driven buy pressure. Benzinga: JPMorgan reaffirms neutral on Linde
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: shares fell after guidance was viewed as disappointing relative to expectations despite the earnings beat; coverage and headlines highlighted the guidance miss. Investing.com: Linde shares fall over 2% as 2026 guidance disappoints
- Negative Sentiment: Operational/headcount action: Linde announced engineering job cuts as it addresses supply-chain challenges — short-term disruption and execution risk that can worry investors. Gasworld: Linde cuts jobs in engineering
Linde Company Profile
Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.
Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.
