Torch of Liberty 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.52 Million (LIBERTY)

Torch of Liberty (LIBERTY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. In the last week, Torch of Liberty has traded 18% lower against the dollar. Torch of Liberty has a total market cap of $23.10 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Torch of Liberty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Torch of Liberty token can now be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Torch of Liberty Profile

Torch of Liberty’s launch date was June 9th, 2025. Torch of Liberty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Torch of Liberty’s official Twitter account is @liberty_bsc. The official website for Torch of Liberty is torchofliberty.global.

Buying and Selling Torch of Liberty

According to CryptoCompare, “Torch of Liberty (LIBERTY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Torch of Liberty has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Torch of Liberty is 0.02361687 USD and is up 26.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1,582,351.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torchofliberty.global/.”

