REACT Group (LON:REAT) Announces Earnings Results

REACT Group (LON:REAT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 13.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. REACT Group had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 1.07%.

REACT Group Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of REACT Group stock opened at GBX 50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 51.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 50.75. REACT Group has a 52-week low of GBX 45 and a 52-week high of GBX 76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.82 million, a P/E ratio of -33.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Get REACT Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other REACT Group news, insider Mark Braund sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 50, for a total value of £100,000. Insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

About REACT Group

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, crime scene and forensic cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention center cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage clean up, and fly-tipping clearance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REACT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REACT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.