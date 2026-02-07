Altiora Financial Group LLC Sells 4,879 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Altiora Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 2.1%
Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $340.96 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $344.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.08.
About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.
