NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.620-3.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.920-4.020 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Mizuho set a $90.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.95.

NYSE NEE opened at $89.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $90.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $12,178,697.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 162,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,651,569.63. This represents a 47.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,073,290. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,586 shares of company stock worth $17,474,707. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Signed a memorandum with Xcel to deliver generation solutions and enable large loads across Xcel’s territories — supports demand growth and long‑term renewable/large‑load opportunities. Read More.

Signed a memorandum with Xcel to deliver generation solutions and enable large loads across Xcel’s territories — supports demand growth and long‑term renewable/large‑load opportunities. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Targeting AI data‑center growth via partnerships — positions NextEra to capture high‑margin, large electricity loads that can meaningfully expand renewables/contracted demand. Read More.

Targeting AI data‑center growth via partnerships — positions NextEra to capture high‑margin, large electricity loads that can meaningfully expand renewables/contracted demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: NextEra Energy Capital Holdings issued $1.3B of long‑term debentures — raises capital to fund project builds and provides balance‑sheet flexibility for growth execution. Read More.

NextEra Energy Capital Holdings issued $1.3B of long‑term debentures — raises capital to fund project builds and provides balance‑sheet flexibility for growth execution. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Positive analyst/media coverage highlighting NextEra’s dual regulated/renewables model may support investor interest and justify a premium valuation over peers. Read More.

Positive analyst/media coverage highlighting NextEra’s dual regulated/renewables model may support investor interest and justify a premium valuation over peers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Updated FY‑2025 and FY‑2026 EPS guidance: FY25 3.620–3.700 vs. consensus ~3.690; FY26 3.920–4.020 vs. consensus ~4.000 — guidance is generally in line with Street expectations, so it mainly frames near‑term earnings visibility rather than shocking the market.

Updated FY‑2025 and FY‑2026 EPS guidance: FY25 3.620–3.700 vs. consensus ~3.690; FY26 3.920–4.020 vs. consensus ~4.000 — guidance is generally in line with Street expectations, so it mainly frames near‑term earnings visibility rather than shocking the market. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains skewed toward Buy/Moderate Buy with an average target near the low‑$90s, keeping expectations elevated but not uniformly bullish.

Analyst coverage remains skewed toward Buy/Moderate Buy with an average target near the low‑$90s, keeping expectations elevated but not uniformly bullish. Negative Sentiment: Two senior executives sold sizable blocks of stock on Feb 4 (Charles Sieving: 30,000 shares; Ronald R. Reagan: 18,620 shares) — large insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if routine. SEC filings: Read More. Read More.

Two senior executives sold sizable blocks of stock on Feb 4 (Charles Sieving: 30,000 shares; Ronald R. Reagan: 18,620 shares) — large insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if routine. SEC filings: Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Scrapped Wyoming wind project amid political/permitting headwinds — highlights regulatory/policy risk and the potential for lost near‑term project pipeline. Read More.

Scrapped Wyoming wind project amid political/permitting headwinds — highlights regulatory/policy risk and the potential for lost near‑term project pipeline. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Renewed commentary that NEE may be “overvalued” could damp momentum if investors rotate to cheaper alternatives; valuation remains a focal risk.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.1% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 16,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 37,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 7,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

