TARS AI (TAI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.78 Million

TARS AI (TAI) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. TARS AI has a total market capitalization of $9.78 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of TARS AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TARS AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TARS AI has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,807.49 or 0.99994886 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,219.13 or 1.00738988 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

TARS AI’s genesis date was May 14th, 2022. TARS AI’s total supply is 892,189,754 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,685,195 tokens. TARS AI’s official Twitter account is @tarsprotocol. TARS AI’s official website is tars.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “TARS AI (TAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. TARS AI has a current supply of 892,189,753.9. The last known price of TARS AI is 0.01452589 USD and is up 10.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $1,494,686.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tars.pro/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TARS AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TARS AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TARS AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

