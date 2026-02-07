Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $302.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Synaptics updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.850-1.150 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Synaptics’ conference call:

Synaptics reported strong Q2 results with $302.5M revenue (+13% YoY), driven by 53% YoY growth in core IoT and non‑GAAP EPS up 32% to $1.21 , with non‑GAAP gross margin ~53.6%.

Synaptics reported strong Q2 results with revenue (+13% YoY), driven by growth in core IoT and non‑GAAP EPS up 32% to , with non‑GAAP gross margin ~53.6%. The company guided Q3 to roughly $290M revenue (midpoint) and non‑GAAP EPS of about $1.00 , implying a sequential decline in revenue and earnings versus Q2.

The company guided Q3 to roughly revenue (midpoint) and non‑GAAP EPS of about , implying a sequential decline in revenue and earnings versus Q2. Management is ramping its Astra multimodal microprocessors and new Wi‑Fi 7/8 connectivity SoCs (sampling now) and expects Astra to drive meaningful, gross‑margin‑accretive revenue beginning in calendar 2027.

Management is ramping its Astra multimodal microprocessors and new Wi‑Fi 7/8 connectivity SoCs (sampling now) and expects Astra to drive meaningful, gross‑margin‑accretive revenue beginning in calendar 2027. Synaptics is gaining traction in robotics/humanoids, sampling silicon with a leading humanoid maker for pilot builds this year and targeting production in 2027, expanding addressable markets beyond traditional IoT and consumer segments.

Synaptics is gaining traction in robotics/humanoids, sampling silicon with a leading humanoid maker for pilot builds this year and targeting production in 2027, expanding addressable markets beyond traditional IoT and consumer segments. Balance sheet and cash actions: ending cash ~$437.4M, $36.4M repurchased in Q2 ( $43.6M YTD), while inventory rose to $158M (101 days) from a strategic build — supportive buybacks but inventory increase is a watchpoint.

Synaptics Trading Up 2.2%

SYNA opened at $89.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.12, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.33. Synaptics has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $95.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on Synaptics from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.91.

Insider Activity

In other Synaptics news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 100,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,506,150. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $25,478.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,643,647.75. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,906 shares of company stock valued at $698,177. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 89,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

