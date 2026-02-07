Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys 5,189 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 612.7% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 23,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 19,804 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 73,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 14,842 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,732,000 after acquiring an additional 75,256 shares during the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 677,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.7%

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $224.57 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $224.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index). The Index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. The Index measures the large-capital value sector of the United States equity market.

