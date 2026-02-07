Global Interactive Technologies (NASDAQ:GITS) Stock Price Down 25.7% – Here’s What Happened

Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:GITS – Get Free Report) dropped 25.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 184,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,721,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Global Interactive Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of -0.86.

Global Interactive Technologies (NASDAQ:GITS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Interactive Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:GITS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Global Interactive Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Interactive Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a global multi-media platform for users to interact with other like-minded users to share appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures such as K-POP and modern Korean culture. It operates through the FANTOO platform. The company was founded on October 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

