What is Northland Securities’ Estimate for SPWR Q1 Earnings?

CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Securities raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for CSLM Acquisition in a report issued on Wednesday, February 4th. Northland Securities analyst G. Richard now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Northland Securities also issued estimates for CSLM Acquisition’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CSLM Acquisition in a research note on Friday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.40.

CSLM Acquisition Price Performance

CSLM Acquisition stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. CSLM Acquisition has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.00 million. CSLM Acquisition had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.11%.

CSLM Acquisition News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CSLM Acquisition this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities materially raised earnings expectations across 2026–2027, turning several previously negative quarterly/yearly forecasts into modest positives (examples: Q1 2026 from ($0.09) to ($0.03); Q2 2026 from ($0.08) to ($0.04); Q3 2026 to $0.04; FY2026 from ($0.11) to $0.06; FY2027 to $0.08). These revisions signal improving profitability expectations and are the primary bullish catalyst driving investor interest.

SunPower announced the hiring of Wendell H. Laidley as CFO — a management hire that can be interpreted as a stability/operational positive but is routine and not an immediate earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: SunPower disclosed inducement grants of 850,000 RSUs tied to its Cobalt acquisition (vesting over five years). While intended to retain key employees post‑deal, the grants are potentially dilutive and may temper upside from the analyst upgrades. SunPower Reports Inducement Grants

About CSLM Acquisition

Complete Solaria, Inc engages in the provision of solar services. It offers sales enablement, project management, partner coordination, and customer communication. The company is headquartered in San Ramon, CA and does business as SunPower Corporation.

Featured Stories

