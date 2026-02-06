TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) CFO Sells $124,456.64 in Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) CFO Shane Kapral sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.04, for a total value of $124,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,146.68. This represents a 17.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Shane Kapral sold 615 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $124,672.80.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Shane Kapral sold 1,238 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $250,051.24.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Shane Kapral sold 613 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total transaction of $124,911.01.

On Monday, January 12th, Shane Kapral sold 749 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.83, for a total transaction of $148,923.67.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Shane Kapral sold 224 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.47, for a total transaction of $45,129.28.

On Monday, January 5th, Shane Kapral sold 1,946 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total value of $397,392.66.

On Monday, December 29th, Shane Kapral sold 253 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $54,739.08.

On Monday, December 22nd, Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $54,376.32.

On Monday, December 15th, Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $52,435.76.

On Monday, December 8th, Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $51,412.14.

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $207.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.91. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.07 and a 1-year high of $218.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 79.64 and a beta of 0.65.

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 5.27%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TKO. BTIG Research lifted their price target on TKO Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $251.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in TKO Group by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TKO Group by 840.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 1,360.0% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

