Analysts Offer Predictions for CRDL FY2025 Earnings

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 3rd. Brookline Capital Management analyst F. Ahmed expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year. Brookline Capital Management has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cardiol Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09).

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiol Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of CRDL stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $107.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Boyer Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 366.5% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 73,375 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRDL) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing immunomodulatory treatments for patients with cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead asset, CardiolRx, is a proprietary, pharmaceutical-grade cannabidiol (CBD) formulation designed to target the inflammation and oxidative stress underlying conditions such as acute myocardial injury and heart failure. Cardiol holds exclusive global rights to CardiolRx through a licensing partnership and is advancing additional preclinical programs focused on small-molecule immunotherapies for heart disease.

CardiolRx is formulated for oral administration and has been evaluated in a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 myocardial protection study assessing safety and key biomarkers following acute coronary syndromes.

