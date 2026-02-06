Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $234.06 and last traded at $233.10, with a volume of 83822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.01.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7,904.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,146,000 after buying an additional 105,367 shares during the last quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shade Tree Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries. Included within this sector are companies that manufacture chemicals, construction materials, glass, paper, forest products, and related packaging products, as well as metals, minerals, and mining companies, including producers of steel.

