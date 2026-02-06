AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.130-1.210 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATR. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. William Blair lowered shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

AptarGroup Stock Down 5.5%

ATR stock traded down $7.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.16. 2,144,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,108. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.98. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $103.23 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.45%.The business had revenue of $962.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. AptarGroup has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.210 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 4th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, CAO Daniel Ackerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total value of $1,818,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 29,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,256.61. This trade represents a 33.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 22.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the third quarter worth $225,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

