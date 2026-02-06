Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) to Buyback $2.00 billion in Outstanding Stock

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Simon Property Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,876,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,929. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $136.34 and a one year high of $197.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.39.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 72.71% and a return on equity of 124.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Simon Property Group Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.07.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SPG
Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group
In other news, Director Gary M. Rodkin acquired 226 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,036.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,630. This trade represents a 1.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel C. Smith acquired 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,542.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,480. This trade represents a 1.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,192 shares of company stock worth $407,712 over the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
More Simon Property Group News
Here are the key news stories impacting Simon Property Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board authorizes a new $2.0 billion common stock repurchase program through Feb. 29, 2028 — increases potential buybacks that can support EPS, reduce share count and signal management confidence in cash flow durability. Simon Announces New $2.0 Billion Common Stock Repurchase Program
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported record 2025 FFO and raised its dividend with FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $13.00–$13.25 — results and guidance underpin cash flow outlook and support the dividend/buyback thesis for REIT investors. Simon Property Delivers Record 2025 Results, Hikes Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Announced over $250 million of targeted redevelopments at three high-end centers (Nashville, Denver, Tampa) following full Taubman acquisitions — capital allocation aimed at driving higher rents, sales/sqft and long‑term NOI. Transforming the Future of Luxury Retail: Simon Announces Major Redevelopments
- Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI raised its price target on SPG to $198 — analyst upgrades/lifted targets can boost near‑term sentiment and trading demand. Evercore ISI Raises SPG Price Target to $198
- Neutral Sentiment: Appointment of Martin J. Cicco to the Board of Directors — governance update that may add industry experience/oversight but has limited immediate operational impact. Simon Property Group Announces Appointment of Martin J. Cicco
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry/watchlist commentary (MarketBeat, Zacks) highlights SPG as attractive in a stable-rate environment and flags Q4 strength — supportive macro narrative but more thematic than company-specific. 3 Intriguing Stocks to Watch After Q4 Earnings: AMD, SPG, TER
- Negative Sentiment: Earnings call flagged growth opportunities but also highlighted risks — consumer variability and rate uncertainty remain potential overhangs that could compress multiples if trends weaken. Earnings Call Highlights Growth, Risks
About Simon Property Group
Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.
Simon’s portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Simon Property Group
- The day the gold market broke
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.