U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Stock Price Down 7.1% – Here’s Why

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.01 and last traded at $45.25. Approximately 97,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 61,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.70.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average is $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.64.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 90.0%.

About U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF

The U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of 28 precious metal mining firms listed in the US, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong or South Africa. Holdings are selected by fundamental factors and weighted in fixed tiers. GOAU was launched on Jun 27, 2017 and is managed by US Global.

