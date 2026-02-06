Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 730957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNCY. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.25%.The business had revenue of $280.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Erin Rose Neale sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $39,565.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,460.43. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Andrew Coley sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $30,964.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 45,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,653.60. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,378 shares of company stock worth $343,249. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1,728.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 1,556.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 183.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter.



Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) is an American ultra-low-cost carrier providing a blend of scheduled and charter passenger services. The carrier focuses on leisure markets, offering nonstop flights to sun and ski destinations across the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean. In addition to its scheduled network, Sun Country operates charter services for sports teams, corporate groups and tour operators, as well as seasonal cargo charters that support e-commerce peak periods.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sun Country has navigated multiple ownership and restructuring phases.

