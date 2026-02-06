Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Position Decreased by Aurdan Capital Management LLC

Aurdan Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,269 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for 1.4% of Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,568,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,965,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,888,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,244,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,258 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,452,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,298,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,842,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,040,544,000 after purchasing an additional 343,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,827,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,041,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,034 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Microchip Technology Price Performance
Shares of MCHP opened at $78.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of -173.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $81.43.
Microchip Technology Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently -404.44%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.73.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Microchip Technology
Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology
In related news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 98,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $7,959,467.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,922,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,242,795.45. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 4,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $216,273.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,184.71. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 121,615 shares of company stock worth $9,641,654 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Microchip Technology
Here are the key news stories impacting Microchip Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q3 results showed revenue growth and an EPS beat (EPS $0.44 vs. $0.43 consensus; revenue $1.19B, +15.6% y/y), signaling improving demand and margin recovery. Microchip Technology Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Company-issued FYQ4 guidance was lifted above consensus on EPS (guide $0.480–$0.520 vs. ~$0.450 street estimate) and revenue was guided to roughly $1.2–$1.3B, suggesting management expects sequential improvement. Microchip Technology Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Management signaled ~6.2% sequential sales growth for Q4 with continued momentum in automotive and connectivity end markets—supportive for forward revenue visibility. Microchip signals 6.2% sequential sales growth for Q4 2026 as automotive and connectivity momentum builds
- Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.455 per share (payable March 10), supporting yield-focused investor interest. Microchip Technology Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock of 45.5 Cents Per Share
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic collaboration with Hyundai Motor Group to explore Single Pair Ethernet for automotive connectivity reinforces exposure to growing auto content. Microchip Technology and Hyundai Motor Group Collaborate to Explore 10BASE-T1S Single Pair Ethernet for Future Automotive Connectivity
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for deeper read on inventory, gross-margin drivers, and product-level trends. Useful for investors wanting detail but not a discrete catalyst. Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media write-ups (Zacks, MarketBeat) provide metric comparisons and context on margins and underutilization charges—helpful for modeling but not new catalysts. Compared to Estimates, Microchip Tech (MCHP) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Negative Sentiment: Reuters highlighted that Microchip forecasted quarterly profit below some Street estimates and flagged memory-supply constraints—raising concerns about near-term margin pressure and industry supply dynamics. Microchip Tech forecasts quarterly profit below estimates as memory shortages bite
- Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen kept a Hold rating and trimmed the price target to $70, reflecting limited near-term visibility and a gradual recovery thesis—adds pressure to sentiment. Microchip Technology: Gradual Recovery and Limited Visibility Justify Hold Rating and Lowered $70 Target
- Negative Sentiment: Some outlets noted an immediate share decline (~4%) after the report despite the beat, indicating profit-taking and disappointment over either guidance nuance or broader industry risk. Microchip Technology shares fall 4% despite beating Q3 estimates
About Microchip Technology
Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.
Microchip’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Microchip Technology
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- Nervous about the stock market? Read this
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.