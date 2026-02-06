Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Position Decreased by Aurdan Capital Management LLC

Aurdan Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,269 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for 1.4% of Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,568,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,965,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,888,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,244,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,258 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,452,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,298,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,842,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,040,544,000 after purchasing an additional 343,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,827,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,041,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,034 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCHP opened at $78.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of -173.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $81.43.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently -404.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.73.

In related news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 98,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $7,959,467.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,922,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,242,795.45. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 4,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $216,273.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,184.71. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 121,615 shares of company stock worth $9,641,654 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

