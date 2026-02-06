Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF (DUKZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 10th

Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DUKZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0763 per share on Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. This is a 161.3% increase from Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:DUKZ opened at $25.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.38. Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $25.84.

Get Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF alerts:

Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF (DUKZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that tactically allocates assets across various fixed income ETFs that are unconstrained by credit quality, maturity, or geography. The fund seeks to provide total return while mitigating downside risk DUKZ was launched on Jul 10, 2024 and is issued by Ocean Park.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.