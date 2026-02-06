Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF (DUKZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 10th

Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DUKZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0763 per share on Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. This is a 161.3% increase from Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF Stock Down 0.6%
NYSEARCA:DUKZ opened at $25.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.38. Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $25.84.
Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF Company Profile
