Insider Buying: Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Acquires $25,293.00 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Melvin Keating acquired 300 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,293.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 34,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,147.17. This trade represents a 0.87% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Agilysys Stock Performance

AGYS stock opened at $84.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.58 and a beta of 0.41. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $145.25.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Agilysys had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGYS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 6.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc is a publicly traded technology company (NASDAQ: AGYS) that specializes in providing software and services to the hospitality industry. The company’s solutions span property management, point-of-sale, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics and mobile guest engagement. These offerings are designed to streamline hotel and resort operations, enhance guest experiences and improve financial performance for clients across the lodging, gaming, cruise, senior living and higher-education markets.

Agilysys delivers its portfolio through both cloud-based and on-premises deployments, enabling hoteliers and hospitality operators to select the infrastructure model that best aligns with their operational requirements and IT strategies.

