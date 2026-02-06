Financial & Tax Architects LLC Makes New Investment in Imperial Oil Limited $IMO

Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,670 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 2,275.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,392 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial cut Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. TD Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $115.00.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 2.2%

Imperial Oil stock opened at $108.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.73 and a 200-day moving average of $91.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $58.76 and a one year high of $111.99.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN: IMO) is a Canadian integrated energy company involved in the exploration, production, refining and marketing of petroleum and petrochemical products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Imperial has operated in Canada for well over a century and is one of the country’s long-standing energy firms. The company is majority-owned by Exxon Mobil Corporation, which provides strategic and technical links to global upstream and downstream capabilities.

Imperial’s operations span upstream activities—exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas and oil-sands resources—and downstream operations including refining, manufacturing of fuels and lubricants, petrochemical products, and retail distribution.

