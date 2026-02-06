Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF (AGGA) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on February 6th

Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:AGGA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1142 per share on Friday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. This is a 92.0% increase from Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of AGGA stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33.
About Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF
