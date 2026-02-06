Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF (AGGA) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on February 6th

Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:AGGA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1142 per share on Friday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. This is a 92.0% increase from Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGGA stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33.

About Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF

EA Series Trust – Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Empowered Funds, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC and Astor Investment Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests directly and through other funds in U.S. Treasuries and other debt securities issued by the U.S. Government and its agencies and instrumentalities, corporate bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, municipal bonds, and high-yield bonds.

