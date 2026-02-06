Enersys (ENS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2625 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Enersys has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Enersys has a payout ratio of 10.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Enersys to earn $10.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

Get Enersys alerts:

Enersys Price Performance

NYSE ENS opened at $159.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Enersys has a 12-month low of $76.57 and a 12-month high of $194.77.

About Enersys

Enersys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.13 million. Enersys had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 8.37%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Enersys has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enersys will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.