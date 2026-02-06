Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $949,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Portside Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

TIP opened at $110.56 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $112.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day moving average of $110.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the inflation-protected public obligations of the United States Treasury, commonly known as TIPS. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury inflation-protected securities that have at least one year remaining to maturity, are rated investment-grade and have $250 million or more of face value.

