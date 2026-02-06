National Steel (NYSE:SID) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

National Steel Company (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.60 and traded as high as $1.95. National Steel shares last traded at $1.8850, with a volume of 6,900,859 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SID. UBS Group upped their target price on National Steel from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of National Steel in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $1.40.

Get National Steel alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on National Steel

National Steel Trading Down 3.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32.

National Steel (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). National Steel had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that National Steel Company will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

National Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.