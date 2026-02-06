BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.38 and traded as high as $45.15. BJ’s Restaurants shares last traded at $43.81, with a volume of 254,448 shares traded.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $39.00 price objective on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.43.

The company has a market cap of $926.14 million, a PE ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average is $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BJ’s Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Brian S. Krakower sold 8,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $317,553.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $174,640.49. This trade represents a 64.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $291,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth $842,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth $510,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc is a publicly traded casual dining chain known for its deep‐dish pizzas, California‐style thin crust offerings and in‐house craft beer selections. Operating under the BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse brand, the company combines a microbrewery concept with full‐service dining, offering an extensive menu that includes appetizers, salads, pasta dishes, sandwiches and the signature Pizookie dessert.

Founded in 1978 in Orange County, California, BJ’s Restaurants began as BJ’s Chicago Pizzeria, bringing a Chicago‐style pizza experience to the West Coast.

