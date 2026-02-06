Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Increases Stake in Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond ETF $FSBD

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FSBD – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,570 shares during the period. Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond ETF worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond ETF by 57.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:FSBD opened at $47.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.32. Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.61 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.71.

Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond ETF (FSBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad array of global debt securities that exhibit positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. FSBD was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

