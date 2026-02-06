Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF $EQWL

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,603 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 10.3% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $34,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQWL. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000.

NYSEARCA:EQWL opened at $120.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.74. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $122.17.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

