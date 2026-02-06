Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.290-0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LQDT. Zacks Research raised shares of Liquidity Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LQDT

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.95. The company had a trading volume of 337,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 1.03. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $39.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.43%.The company had revenue of $121.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.76 million. Liquidity Services has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.380 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidity Services

In related news, Director Katharin S. Dyer sold 8,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $259,157.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,809.90. This trade represents a 18.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,451 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $73,554.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,583.08. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,761 shares of company stock worth $789,759. Company insiders own 28.06% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Liquidity Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Liquidity Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 outperformance — Non‑GAAP adjusted EPS $0.39 (up 39%) and Non‑GAAP adjusted EBITDA $18.1M (+38%); GAAP net income rose 29% and GMV grew 3% to $398M, signaling improving profitability and marketplace demand. Quiver Quant: Q1 Results

Q1 outperformance — Non‑GAAP adjusted EPS $0.39 (up 39%) and Non‑GAAP adjusted EBITDA $18.1M (+38%); GAAP net income rose 29% and GMV grew 3% to $398M, signaling improving profitability and marketplace demand. Positive Sentiment: Upbeat guidance — Q2 FY26 non‑GAAP adjusted EPS guidance of $0.29–$0.38 (above consensus ~$0.24) and forecasted double‑digit YoY adjusted EBITDA growth, which supports continued margin expansion expectations. Company Release / Guidance

Upbeat guidance — Q2 FY26 non‑GAAP adjusted EPS guidance of $0.29–$0.38 (above consensus ~$0.24) and forecasted double‑digit YoY adjusted EBITDA growth, which supports continued margin expansion expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Barrington Research reaffirmed an “Outperform” rating with a $40 price target (~21% upside from recent levels), which can help buyer sentiment. Benzinga: Barrington Rating

Analyst support — Barrington Research reaffirmed an “Outperform” rating with a $40 price target (~21% upside from recent levels), which can help buyer sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Segment performance mixed — Retail and GovDeals showed strong margin/market‑share gains; Capital Assets Group GMV fell ~10% (offset by higher CAG revenue mix). Investors should watch segment mix volatility as it drives revenue vs. profit dynamics. Segment Details

Segment performance mixed — Retail and GovDeals showed strong margin/market‑share gains; Capital Assets Group GMV fell ~10% (offset by higher CAG revenue mix). Investors should watch segment mix volatility as it drives revenue vs. profit dynamics. Neutral Sentiment: Healthy balance sheet — ~ $169.8M cash + $11.6M short‑term investments and zero financial debt; $15M remaining buyback authorization provides optionality but is modest. Balance Sheet / Cash

Healthy balance sheet — ~ $169.8M cash + $11.6M short‑term investments and zero financial debt; $15M remaining buyback authorization provides optionality but is modest. Negative Sentiment: Revenue slight decline — Consolidated revenue was down ~1% YoY despite GMV growth; revenue mix shifts (consignment vs. purchase) can compress near‑term revenue as a percent of GMV. Management flagged some near‑term Retail margin headwinds and seasonal operating cost increases. Revenue & Margin Commentary

Revenue slight decline — Consolidated revenue was down ~1% YoY despite GMV growth; revenue mix shifts (consignment vs. purchase) can compress near‑term revenue as a percent of GMV. Management flagged some near‑term Retail margin headwinds and seasonal operating cost increases. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales — Multiple insider share sales were reported in recent months, which some investors view as a potential negative signal (monitor size/frequency). Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 18.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Liquidity Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 77,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc is a technology-driven provider of online marketplaces for surplus and remarketed assets. Through its wholly owned platforms—such as Liquidation.com, GovDeals, Machinio and GoIndustry DoveBid—the company connects sellers of industrial equipment, commercial inventory, government surplus and transportation assets with a broad base of registered buyers. Its solutions blend auction formats, fixed-price listings and managed-service offerings to support efficient asset disposition across a wide range of industries.

The company’s core services include asset valuation, marketing, inspection and logistics coordination.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.