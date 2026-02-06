Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.780-3.880 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Ventas from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Ventas from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.63.

Ventas Price Performance

VTR traded up $2.09 on Thursday, hitting $79.82. 3,235,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,665. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $81.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.04.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.74). Ventas had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 4.28%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.880 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 369.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $178,498.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 106,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,527,559.04. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $2,312,092.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 138,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,694,026.50. This trade represents a 17.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 130,499 shares of company stock valued at $10,155,831 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the second quarter worth about $73,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas’ business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

Featured Stories

