Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SMMT):

2/2/2026 – Summit Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Summit Therapeutics had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

1/30/2026 – Summit Therapeutics had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citizens Jmp. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Summit Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/14/2026 – Summit Therapeutics was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Sandler.

1/14/2026 – Summit Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

12/17/2025 – Summit Therapeutics was given a new $18.00 price target on by analysts at Summit Redstone.

12/17/2025 – Summit Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

Summit Therapeutics plc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of precision medicines for serious and life‐threatening diseases. The company applies a targeted approach to drug design, focusing on novel mechanisms of action that differentiate its candidates from existing therapies.

Summit’s lead asset, ridinilazole (formerly SMT19969), is being developed to treat Clostridioides difficile infections and has received both Fast Track and Qualified Infectious Disease Product designations from the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.