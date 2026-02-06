Hunter Middleton Sells 85,044 Shares of 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Stock

8×8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) insider Hunter Middleton sold 85,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $212,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 652,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,357.50. This represents a 11.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

8X8 Stock Performance

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96. 8×8 Inc has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.49 million, a PE ratio of -136.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.80.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Key Stories Impacting 8X8

Here are the key news stories impacting 8X8 this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY2026 revenue and EPS guidance and cited strong momentum in usage‑based offerings (reported ~60% surge), which directly supports revenue growth and margin improvement expectations. Guidance Raise Article

Company raised FY2026 revenue and EPS guidance and cited strong momentum in usage‑based offerings (reported ~60% surge), which directly supports revenue growth and margin improvement expectations. Positive Sentiment: Q3 FY2026 results beat revenue and EPS expectations (management reported revenue above consensus and profit improvement), which is the immediate catalyst driving the rally as investors re-rate growth expectations. Earnings Press Release

Q3 FY2026 results beat revenue and EPS expectations (management reported revenue above consensus and profit improvement), which is the immediate catalyst driving the rally as investors re-rate growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management emphasized accelerated AI/API adoption across the platform — a positive for recurring usage, potential ARPU upside and longer‑term product differentiation. AI Momentum Release

Management emphasized accelerated AI/API adoption across the platform — a positive for recurring usage, potential ARPU upside and longer‑term product differentiation. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcripts and wide media coverage are amplifying the move; investors will be watching whether the beat-and-raise is sustainable over coming quarters. Earnings Transcript

Earnings call transcripts and wide media coverage are amplifying the move; investors will be watching whether the beat-and-raise is sustainable over coming quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary is mixed — some coverage highlights the beat-and-raise (supportive of the rally) while overall consensus remains cautious given prior weakness in fundamentals. Analyst Note

Analyst commentary is mixed — some coverage highlights the beat-and-raise (supportive of the rally) while overall consensus remains cautious given prior weakness in fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: director/officer Hunter Middleton sold 85,044 shares on Feb 4 (SEC filing). Large insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if the insider retains a sizable stake. SEC Filing

Insider selling: director/officer Hunter Middleton sold 85,044 shares on Feb 4 (SEC filing). Large insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if the insider retains a sizable stake. Negative Sentiment: Some sell‑side moves and price‑target adjustments reduce upside: Rosenblatt trimmed its target (while keeping a buy rating), and other analysts remain on the sell/cautious side — these limit near‑term analyst-driven upside. Analyst Price Target Note

Some sell‑side moves and price‑target adjustments reduce upside: Rosenblatt trimmed its target (while keeping a buy rating), and other analysts remain on the sell/cautious side — these limit near‑term analyst-driven upside. Negative Sentiment: Underlying financials show areas of strain (year‑over‑year gross profit decline and lower cash balances), so investors will monitor margins and cash conversion as the company scales usage‑based and AI investments. Financial Detail

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EGHT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 8X8

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 5.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in 8X8 by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 32,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

8×8, Inc (NASDAQ: EGHT) is a global provider of cloud-based enterprise communications, collaboration and contact centre solutions. The company’s unified communications as a service (UCaaS) platform integrates voice, video, chat, SMS and contact-centre capabilities into a single, software-driven solution. By combining real-time analytics, team messaging and interoperability with third-party business applications, 8×8 aims to simplify communications infrastructure for organisations of all sizes.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Campbell, California, 8×8 pioneered hosted VoIP services for businesses in the late 1990s and went public on the NASDAQ in 1997.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.