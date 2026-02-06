Kevin Hayes Sells 750 Shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Stock

ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) SVP Kevin Hayes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $38,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,632 shares in the company, valued at $135,021.60. The trade was a 22.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
ACNB stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.55. ACNB Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.70 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The company has a market cap of $548.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.87.
ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. ACNB had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 19.32%.The business had revenue of $40.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.69 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ACNB Corporation will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in ACNB by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACNB in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACNB in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ACNB by 98.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ACNB. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ACNB in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ACNB from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACNB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.
ACNB Corporation is the bank holding company for ACNB Bank, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Tracing its roots to a local banking organization established in the 19th century, the company has evolved into a regional banking franchise serving individuals, families and businesses across south-central Pennsylvania. As a publicly traded company on NASDAQ under the ticker ACNB, it operates under a traditional community banking model, emphasizing personal service and local decision-making.
The company’s main business activities encompass a full range of retail and commercial banking products.
