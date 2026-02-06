ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.930-1.020 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $960.0 million-$980.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $968.7 million.
ASGN Stock Performance
NYSE:ASGN opened at $53.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ASGN has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $88.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.87.
ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.03). ASGN had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $980.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. ASGN has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.020 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ASGN News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting ASGN this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue slightly beat expectations — ASGN reported $980.1M in revenue versus roughly $979M consensus, showing underlying demand in its staffing and digital services segments. ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Beats Q4 CY2025 Sales Expectations
- Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted digital strategy progress — the Everforth rebrand and the Quinnox acquisition are positioned to expand ASGN’s digital/IT services mix, which could lift higher-margin revenue over time. ASGN outlines $960M–$980M Q1 2026 revenue target as Everforth rebrand and Quinnox acquisition advance digital strategy
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst tweak — Wells Fargo raised its price target to $54 (equal weight), a modest endorsement that narrows downside risk and signals some confidence in ASGN’s near-term outlook. Wells Fargo raises ASGN price target to $54
- Neutral Sentiment: Q1 guidance is mixed but generally in-line — ASGN set Q1 FY2026 revenue guidance of $960M–$980M (consensus ~ $968.7M) and EPS guidance of $0.93–$1.02 (consensus ~$1.01). The ranges overlap consensus, leaving outcome-dependent upside or downside. ASGN Incorporated Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call / slides posted — the transcript and slide deck provide management commentary on margin drivers, hiring trends and integration plans; useful for gauging whether cost actions or bookable pipeline will improve profitability. ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Q4 2025 earnings call transcript
- Negative Sentiment: EPS and profitability weakness — ASGN reported $1.15 EPS vs. $1.18 consensus and down from $1.28 a year ago; QuiverQuant/coverage highlights steeper declines in operating profit and net income year-over-year, raising near-term margin concerns. ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings: Revenue Slightly Down, EPS Miss
Institutional Trading of ASGN
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASGN stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of ASGN worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.
ASGN Company Profile
ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) is a leading provider of specialized staffing and professional services, delivering tailored solutions across information technology, digital transformation, engineering and scientific disciplines. Through its diversified portfolio of brands, ASGN connects clients—ranging from life sciences and healthcare firms to technology enterprises and government agencies—with highly skilled consultants, project teams and permanent personnel. The company’s model emphasizes both temporary staffing and long-term consulting engagements to address complex talent and project needs.
ASGN’s service offerings are organized into two main business segments.
