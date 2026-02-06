ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.930-1.020 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $960.0 million-$980.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $968.7 million.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $53.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ASGN has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $88.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.87.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.03). ASGN had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $980.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. ASGN has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.020 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASGN shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of ASGN in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASGN from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on ASGN from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $53.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASGN stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of ASGN worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) is a leading provider of specialized staffing and professional services, delivering tailored solutions across information technology, digital transformation, engineering and scientific disciplines. Through its diversified portfolio of brands, ASGN connects clients—ranging from life sciences and healthcare firms to technology enterprises and government agencies—with highly skilled consultants, project teams and permanent personnel. The company’s model emphasizes both temporary staffing and long-term consulting engagements to address complex talent and project needs.

ASGN’s service offerings are organized into two main business segments.

