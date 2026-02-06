C WorldWide Group Holding A S Increases Stock Position in NovoCure Limited $NVCR

C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 971,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $12,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 137.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure Trading Down 12.7%

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $24.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore ISI set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, January 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NovoCure from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NovoCure

NovoCure Company Profile

(Free Report)

NovoCure is a global oncology company pioneering Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields), a novel anti-mitotic therapy for solid tumors. The company’s non-invasive treatment platforms deliver low-intensity, alternating electric fields designed to disrupt cancer cell division. NovoCure’s approach offers an alternative modality to complement existing therapies in oncology, with a focus on hard-to-treat malignancies.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Haifa, Israel, NovoCure maintains a second operational center in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.