ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Buys New Holdings in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new position in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 89,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in PACCAR by 15.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in PACCAR by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in PACCAR by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.99, for a total value of $272,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,962.97. This trade represents a 70.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 9,258 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $1,200,762.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 258,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,536,010.20. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,582,144. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $127.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. PACCAR Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $131.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.35%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $138.00 price target on PACCAR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $103.00 price objective on PACCAR and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded PACCAR from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on PACCAR

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company’s products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR’s core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.