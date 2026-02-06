Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Price

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FOXA. Barclays cut their price objective on FOX from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Arete Research raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FOX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.07.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $65.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 2.78. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.51.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 11.41%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FOX will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 83.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.58%.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $5,926,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,100,862 shares in the company, valued at $65,237,082.12. The trade was a 8.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 29,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $2,079,336.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,269.90. This trade represents a 45.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,294 shares of company stock valued at $17,214,273. Corporate insiders own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 205.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 559,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in FOX by 39.4% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) is a U.S.-based media company focused on television broadcasting, cable news and sports programming, and digital distribution. The company was formed in 2019 as the successor to certain assets of 21st Century Fox after a transaction that transferred many film and television studio assets to The Walt Disney Company. Fox Corp’s operations center on the Fox Broadcasting network, a portfolio of local television stations, national news and business cable networks, and sports media properties.

Fox produces, acquires and distributes a range of live and recorded programming, including news, opinion and commentary, national and local sports telecasts, and general entertainment.

