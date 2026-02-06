Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 160.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 374.7% during the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 3,922.2% during the third quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 62.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $110.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Summit Redstone set a $105.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,427.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $74.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.10 and a 200-day moving average of $81.45. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $121.81.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.