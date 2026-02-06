8,108 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Purchased by ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $1,980,700,000. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $317,751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,803,168,000 after buying an additional 1,973,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,331,795,000 after buying an additional 1,349,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 50.2% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,457,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $426,165,000 after buying an additional 1,156,086 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:MU opened at $382.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $455.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.53 and a 200 day moving average of $219.12.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.37%.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total transaction of $4,156,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,891,091.62. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at $106,621,747.69. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.