First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Up 7.4% – Still a Buy?

First Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) shot up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.11 and last traded at $38.6950. 3,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 52,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Community Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Community Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

First Community Bancshares Trading Up 2.9%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average is $34.93. The company has a market capitalization of $749.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.61.

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 million. First Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 26.32%.

First Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. First Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of First Community Bancshares by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 18,612 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in First Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in First Community Bancshares by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in First Community Bancshares by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Community Bancshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: FCBC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Mebane, North Carolina, that delivers banking and financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Community Bank. The company’s core focus is on relationship-driven community banking, offering clients a blend of personalized service and competitive digital banking capabilities. It serves a diverse clientele that includes individuals, families, small and mid-sized businesses, nonprofit organizations and professional practices.

The bank provides a broad spectrum of deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, alongside treasury management and payment processing solutions.

