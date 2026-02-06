Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Clark Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 632.0% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 89,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,536,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 130,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,234,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,638,000 after purchasing an additional 94,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,926,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,484,000 after buying an additional 151,707 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson
Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:
- Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital raised its price target to $255 and reiterated an Outperform, saying J&J is well positioned to manage legal overhang — a bullish signal that likely supported buying interest. RBC Sees Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Well Positioned to Manage Legal Overhang
- Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada published the PT increase to $255 (coverage note) — another explicit valuation lift that supports upward momentum in the share price. Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target to $255.00
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America bumped its price target to $227 from $221, citing the company’s stronger growth outlook — incremental analyst support that helps lift sentiment. BofA Lifts PT on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to $227 From $221 – Here’s Why
- Positive Sentiment: J&J received new approvals that deepen its oncology and medtech footprint — supports the company’s revenue mix shift toward higher-growth areas and longer-term upside. Johnson & Johnson Deepens Oncology And MedTech Footprint With New Approvals
- Positive Sentiment: Clinical updates on ERLEADA and DARZALEX FASPRO further shape J&J’s oncology growth story, supporting expectations that oncology revenue could meaningfully expand. ERLEADA And DARZALEX FASPRO Updates Shape Johnson And Johnson Oncology Story
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage pieces (including The Motley Fool) highlight J&J’s return to double‑digit growth and question whether the stock is a bargain, increasing investor interest around valuation versus growth prospects. Johnson & Johnson’s Getting Back to Double-Digit Growth. Has the Stock Become a Bargain Buy?
- Neutral Sentiment: Discussion on whether current J&J pricing fully reflects its healthcare portfolio focus — useful context for valuation debate but ambiguous for immediate price impact. Is Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Pricing Reflect Recent Healthcare Portfolio Focus?
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.4%
NYSE JNJ opened at $237.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $572.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $141.50 and a 12 month high of $239.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.87 and a 200-day moving average of $193.33.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. The firm had revenue of $24.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.34%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.
The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Nervous about the stock market? Read this
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.