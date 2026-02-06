Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Clark Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 632.0% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 89,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,536,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 130,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,234,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,638,000 after purchasing an additional 94,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,926,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,484,000 after buying an additional 151,707 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Freedom Capital cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.73.

NYSE JNJ opened at $237.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $572.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $141.50 and a 12 month high of $239.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.87 and a 200-day moving average of $193.33.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. The firm had revenue of $24.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.34%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

