IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $22.41 Million Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares during the quarter. Robinhood Markets accounts for 1.5% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $22,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOOD. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 3,615.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,555,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $973,122,000. Paradigm Operations LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,979,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $322,823,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 81.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,942,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,769,000 after buying an additional 2,212,487 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $72.68 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $153.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.12. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.43.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Dbs Bank raised shares of Robinhood Markets to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.62.

In related news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $4,613,537.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,394.84. This trade represents a 65.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $45,611,250.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,537,615 shares of company stock worth $182,272,702 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

