John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 12,277 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,277 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 147.2% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in GE Aerospace by 113.5% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

More GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $306.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $332.79. The firm has a market cap of $321.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.40.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.GE Aerospace’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up previously from $378.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a $374.00 price target on GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GE

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,212.33. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total transaction of $9,305,348.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,103,507.98. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 45,398 shares of company stock worth $13,837,171 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.