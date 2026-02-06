iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Share Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $105.05 and traded as low as $104.93. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF shares last traded at $105.01, with a volume of 2,738 shares.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.05.

Institutional Trading of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,963,000. Finally, WorthPointe LLC grew its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. Government/Credit Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of the United States dollar-denominated United States Treasury bonds, government-related bonds (i.e., the United States and foreign agencies, sovereign, supranational and local authority debt) and investment-grade United States corporate bonds, which have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to one year.

