IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $8.66 Million Stock Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RXRX

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 94.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,774,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863,910 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned about 0.41% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $51,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RXRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $11.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Najat Khan sold 124,403 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $548,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 611,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,105.35. This trade represents a 16.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 220,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $959,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,649,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,402.68. This trade represents a 3.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 585,786 shares of company stock valued at $2,558,598 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,637.81% and a negative return on equity of 72.74%. The business had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) is a biopharmaceutical company that combines advanced automation, artificial intelligence and high-throughput biology to discover and develop novel therapeutics. The company’s proprietary platform integrates deep-learning algorithms with large-scale cellular imaging and chemical biology, enabling the rapid identification of potential drug candidates across a range of indications. By automating complex laboratory workflows and leveraging computational models, Recursion aims to accelerate the drug discovery process and expand the scope of targets that can be addressed.

At the core of Recursion’s offering is its digital biology platform, which captures billions of cell images under varying chemical and genetic perturbations.

